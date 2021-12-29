CALIFORNIA CITY — The eastern Kern County region, including California City, has potential to attract businesses and there are aspects regional officials can work on to help bring the businesses and jobs needed to support it.
Kern Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Richard Chapman spoke to the California City Council recently about the region’s potential and what can be done to help build on that.
Despite a diversified economy, Kern County faces a lack of industrial facilities, with one of the lowest industrial vacancy rates in the country, he said.
“We need more product,” Chapman said. “We’re a pretty pro-growth county and it’s important to market our community to business.”
Among the attributes the organization highlights to prospective investors is the area’s location, within four hours to 90% of the state’s population centers, he said.
The area’s freight corridors, both road and rail, are also conducive to many businesses, especially logistics and manufacturing.
More than 60% of the businesses Kern EDC has worked with to get established here are in either advanced manufacturing or logistics and distribution.
“Many of these would fit California City,” Chapman said.
New firms are asking about locating in East Kern.
This is promising for construction jobs, as well as for full-time employment.
Companies are seeking not only available space to locate, but also a qualified workforce.
This means working with local educational institutions to create a pipeline for employers.
In addition to bringing in revenue to the community, economic development is important for Cal City to provide needed jobs for its population.
Since the pandemic, the city’s job growth has lagged behind the state and national rates.
As of the second quarter of this year, Cal City had about 1,600 jobs within the city limits, versus 4,600 households. That ratio should be much closer to 1 to 1, Chapman said.
“That parity is really important,” he said. That’s why creating jobs is so important.”
Interest in the East Kern region, and specifically Cal City, has increased over the past 18 to 24 months.
“We’re proud to work with California City,” Chapman said. “Our organization is here to promote what you do. You tell us what your message is and we promote that.”
The community should focus on promoting their top five or 10 industrial sites for development. Retail businesses know about Cal City, but industrial clients are looking for locations.
Having sites of 50 to 100 acres “shovel ready” to be running in about a year will help attract these industrial businesses, Chapman said.
“I think that’s critical right now, showing that you have identified your priority locations,” he said.
