ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District’s Board of Education approved an agreement with American Modular Systems Inc. for the purchase and installation of seven modular classroom buildings, each with four classrooms, and four restroom buildings for the Tropico Middle School expansion project to “lock in” the approximately $8 million bid.
The seven modular buildings will include two flex classrooms and two non-severe Special Day Class classrooms. Southern Kern solicited bids for the design and fabrication of the modular buildings. American Modular Systems submitted the only responsive bid.
Southern Kern has approximately $21.5 million remaining of an original $23.7 million allocation from the state about 10 years ago for the 41-year-old school’s redesign. The state previously allocated $2.2 million to the district for the initial design process. That leaves $21.5 million of the original allocation.
In order to access the project funding, the District needed approvals from the California Department of Education and the Division of the State Architect for the expansion project.
“It’s not like we’re starting construction or giving them the go signal,” Superintendent Barbara Gaines said.
If the District does secure the funding, it will be able to purchase the buildings for the approximately $8 million bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.