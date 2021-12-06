BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County Board of Supervisors are expected to formally adopt new district boundaries, based on data from the 2020 Census, on Tuesday.
The Board will meet, at 9 a.m., in the Board room at 1115 Truxton Ave. in Bakersfield; the meeting may also be viewed online at kerncounty.com
The supervisors will consider an ordinance that will repeal the existing districts and replace them with those of the map approved by the Board, on Nov. 16, on a 4-1 vote, with Fifth District Supervisor Leticia Perez dissenting.
The approved map resembles the current lines, while adjusting for population changes from the 2020 Census data.
The Board must adopt the ordinance amending the districts by Dec. 15. If supervisors fail to meet that deadline, the process moves to the Superior Court to decide, according to the staff report.
In addition to adjusting the district lines, the ordinance under consideration also simplifies the process by changing the description of the boundaries to census block references provided by the federal government, according to the staff report.
The Board chose the approved map, which had been designated as A3 during the process, following months of workshops and public hearings. At the final public hearing, on Nov. 16, the Board considered two maps, A3 and one created by community organization Kern Equitable Maps Coalition, backed by the Dolores Huerta Foundation.
This second map created three districts with a majority of the voting-age population that is Latino, as opposed to two such districts currently and in the A3 map.
Having two majority-Latino districts was part of a court-ordered redistricting in 2016, as this demographic is a majority of the county’s population overall.
For eastern Kern County residents — including those in Rosamond, Mojave, California City and Boron — the biggest difference in the two maps is that the Kern Equitable Maps Coalition version combines all of the eastern reaches of the county into one district, instead of the current two.
The A3 map had the support of community leaders, economic organizations and residents throughout eastern Kern, as well as both current Supervisors representing the area.
