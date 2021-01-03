BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County Public Works Department has announced its household hazardous collection waste events for January.
Residents can drive-up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of the one-day collection events. Household hazardous waste collection events are for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted. The schedule for these one-day collection events January is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 9 and 30, at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
Additionally, residential household hazardous waste can always be dropped off at these permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities:
• Metro-Bakersfield Special Waste Facilities, 4951 Standard St., is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
• Mojave Special Waste Facilities, 17035 Finnin St., is open from 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday every other month (January, March, May, July, Septenber, November).
• Ridgecrest Special Waste Facilities, 3301 Bowman Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month.
When traveling with hazardous household waste to any event or facility, it is important to practice safe transportation procedures.
Follow these safety guidelines:
• Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container.
• Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.
• Do not mix materials.
• Keep materials separated and away from passengers.
Residential hazardous hastes are products, purchased for use in or around the home, that when improperly discarded, may threaten human health or the environment.
These products include household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, and automotive products and fluids. Even though a product can be easily purchased at the local store, it can still be harmful to one’s self, their family and the environment.
For details on household hazardous waste, collection events and guidelines, go online at www.kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste/ and follow them on Facebook @KernCountyPublicWorks.
