BAKERSFIELD — Detectives from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit conducted an ongoing undercover operation during the past few months targeting online child predators.
Undercover detectives, posing as minor children through various online applications and websites, were contacted and solicited by individuals interested in the sexual exploitation of children. These crimes have become more common during the COVID-19 lock-downs.
Detectives in an undercover capacity have received numerous correspondence from child predators, who agreed to meet minor children to engage in lewd acts. Detectives subsequently arrested the suspects when they arrived at the meeting location, while others were arrested at their homes.
During this particular operational period, detectives arrested 11 suspects, ranging from ages 24 to 51, including a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation employee.
The following is a list of individuals arrested and associated charges during this operation:
Aug. 23: 2020-00116832 — Jonah Scott Smutney, 24, Bakersfield:
• PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor.
Aug, 23: 2020-0017888 — Julio Vasquez, 38, Bakersfield:
• PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor.
Sept, 5: 2020-00093257 — Werner Ernest Leo III, 51, Bakersfield:
• PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts.
Sept. 10: 2020-00103779 — Tommy Hardin, 35, Bakersfield:
• PC 288.2(a)(a), Send harmful matter to minor.
• PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts.
Sept. 10: 2020-00126460 — Brian Donaldson, 50, Bakersfield:
• PC 288.2(a)(a), Send harmful matter to minor.
• PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor.
Sept. 16: 2020-00129737 — Roger Groza, 32, Bakersfield:
• PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor.
• HS 11364, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
• HS 11377(a), Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Sept. 18: 2020-00130687 — Jonathan Kenneth Simon, 42, Bakersfield:
• PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor.
Oct. 3: 2020-00132117 — Jeffrey Lee Lawson, 40, Porterville:
• PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor.
• PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts.
Oct. 13: 2020-00126447 — Jesus Valencia, 24, Bakersfield:
• PC 288.2(a)(a), Send harmful matter to minor.
• PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor.
• PC 14601.1(a), Suspended License.
(3) active warrants
Oct. 26: 2020-00149506 — Robert Geivet, 42, Bakersfield:
• PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor.
Nov. 7: 2020-00155274 — Roberto Jesus Cortez, 39, Bakersfield:
• PC 288.3(a), Contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(a)(1), Arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts.
• PC 288.4(b), Meeting with a minor.
The sheriff’s office continues to adapt during this unprecedented public health pandemic in the interest of protecting our community’s children and bringing justice to those who commit these repugnant crimes.
Parents are urged to closely monitor their children’s online activity and use security settings to prevent them from accessing inappropriate websites and online social media platforms. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to report anyone attempting to coerce minors into providing sexually explicit images of themselves.
Live-streaming using the abundance of smartphone applications available along with online gaming and the popular social media platforms provide a significant hunting ground for sexual predators. These predators could be on the other side of the country or down the street waiting for the opportunity to strike.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Crime Prevention Unit have been working with local school districts to facilitate safety information that teaches students, educators and parents how to protect themselves on the Internet, with a common goal to reduce online victimization, increase reporting of criminal activity and provide valuable resources for schools and the community to help guard against child predators.
