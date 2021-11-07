BAKERSFIELD — Three people were wounded, early Friday morning, in a shooting in east Bakersfield, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responding to 1:15 a.m. reports of numerous shots fired saw numerous people leaving the area and found multiple shell casings from at least two guns, the office said in a press release.
A sheriff’s air unit spotted four people running and directed deputies to them. All four were detained, including one person with a leg wound.
At the same time, two other victims arrived at a local hospital. They were described only as a female who was in critical but stable condition and a male who was in stable condition.
A search of a residence near the shooting scene located numerous handguns and an AK-style rifle. Occupants of the residence were arrested for investigation of weapons-related crimes.
“At this time, deputies are still investigating why the shooting occurred and the identity of the suspects,” the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.