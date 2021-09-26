BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, will receive the final demographic information from the 2020 Census, to be used in redrawing the five districts that make up the Board representation.
The report will be presented during the Board’s 2 p.m. session, at 1115 Truxton Ave. in Bakersfield. The meeting is also available to watch live online on YouTube.
The Board will also hold a public hearing at this time to hear input on the redistricting criteria and communities of interest.
Following the presentation and public hearing, the Board will provide direction for preparing the draft district maps.
This follows a number of community workshops held in July and earlier this month.
Additional public hearings are scheduled during the Board of Supervisors’ meetings on Oct. 26, where the initial draft maps will presented and Nov. 8, when draft plans will be discussed.
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss adoption of district boundaries at its Nov. 16 meeting, also following a public hearing.
The federal Voting Rights Act and the California Voting Rights Act must be followed as part of the criteria to drawing district lines. A newer state law, the Fair Maps Act, created standardized redistricting criteria aimed at keeping communities together and prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. The Act also expanded community outreach and public hearing requirements and timelines, which coincide with the state redistricting schedule.
The new districts will be in effect for 2022 elections, including the June 7 primary.
Visit kerncounty.com for information on Kern County’s redistricting process.
The site also has a means for residents to submit and review maps of the communities of interest, to help define areas that will be considered in drawing the district maps.
