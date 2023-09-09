Rosamond raid

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement arrested 17 people and closed seven illegal marijuana dispensaries in Rosamond during an operation Wednesday.

 Photo courtesy of Kern County Sheriff’s Office

ROSAMOND — Seventeen people were arrested and seven marijuana dispensaries were closed in Rosamond following an enforcement operation, Kern County Sheriff’s officials reported.

Members of the sheriff’s office, the Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and investigators from the Kern County District Attorney’s office executed search warrants Wednesday night at seven illegal dispensaries in the unincorporated community.

