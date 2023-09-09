ROSAMOND — Seventeen people were arrested and seven marijuana dispensaries were closed in Rosamond following an enforcement operation, Kern County Sheriff’s officials reported.
Members of the sheriff’s office, the Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and investigators from the Kern County District Attorney’s office executed search warrants Wednesday night at seven illegal dispensaries in the unincorporated community.
The seven dispensaries were found to be in violation of state and county Health and Safety Code ordinances and laws. Investigators from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, assisting in the overall operation, found the dispensaries to be in violation for the illicit sales of marijuana and various cannabis products.
The dispensaries closed by the operation are: Lights Out Wellness, 1739 Popular St.; Wicked Weed, 2763 Sierra Highway; The Location, 2613 Diamond St.; Mr. 5 Gramz, 2665 Diamond St.; AV Wellness, 2689 Sierra Highway; Plum Tree Collective, 2873 Sierra Highway; and CBD Plus, 2753 Diamond St.
The buildings were also deemed unsafe for occupancy, with numerous building code violations, by members of Kern County Code Compliance, sheriff’s officials reported.
Several of these dispensaries have been the subject of law enforcement operations over the past several years.
Nearly all of those arrested were for charges of maintaining a place for drug sales, possession of marijuana for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime. They were: Jennifer Lara, 36, of Mojave; Christopher Tusnstall, 27, of Lancaster; Sheri Castellanos, 62, of Bakersfield; Philip Silva, 39, of Lancaster; Tyler Pedigo, 33, of Rosamond; Christopher Clark, 38, of Sylmar; Guadalupe Vieyra, 32, of Littlerock; Iris Castro, 30, of Lancaster; Jennifer Castro, 26, of Lancaster; Levan Kekelia, 47, of Mojave; Catana Berthiaume, 31, of Lancaster; Michael Epps, 28, of Mojave; Marlon Garnett, 26, of Mojave; and Jacob Dewater, 36, of Lancaster.
Gregory Black, 54, of Rosamond, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded gun and several outstanding warrants.
Christopher Sosa, 39, of Lancaster, was arrested for maintaining a place for drug sales, possession of marijuana for sales, conspiracy to commit a crime and for having an outstanding warrant.
Munster Maayah, 25, of Rosamond, was arrested for maintaining a place for drug sales, possession of a controlled substance and for possession of a controlled substance while being armed with a loaded handgun.
Wardens from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife/Cannabis Enforcement Program, detectives from California Department of Cannabis Control and officers from the Kern County Probation Department also assisted in the execution of the search warrants and arrests during the operation, sheriff’s officials reported.
