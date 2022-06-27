BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, will consider placing a measure on the November ballot asking residents in the unincorporated areas of the county to approve a one-cent sales tax, which would be applied only in the unincorporated areas and the proceeds of which would be used to provide services only to those areas.
The discussion will be during the Board’s 9 a.m. meeting, held at 1115 Truxton Ave. in Bakersfield. The meeting may be viewed via the county website, kerncounty.com
The Board asked for the proposed ballot measure to be considered following the results of an extensive community survey, presented at the June 21 meeting.
That survey showed that public safety was a top concern, along with job attraction and retention, mental and addiction challenges, homelessness and road repair. The survey also showed that residents supported measures to improve services in these areas, according to the staff report.
With the fifth-largest unincorporated population in the state, the county provides all local government services to this population. Residents in incorporated cities, on the other hand, receive services from the city and county.
Residents surveyed also understood the county faces fiscal challenges, given the decreases in revenues from the oil and gas industries, on which the county has historically relied.
According to the staff report, 85% of those who participated in the survey said the county needs some level of additional funding, and that 64% would be interested in an unincorporated-only tax measure to meet the need.
If approved, the measure would increase the sales tax in the unincorporated areas from 7.25% to 8.25%, bringing it in line with the county’s cities of Bakersfield, Arvin, Delano, Ridgecrest, Taft and Wasco, according to the staff report.
This is not the first time the Board has sought an additional sales tax for the unincorporated areas.
In 2018, a nearly identical Measure I was on the November ballot. It also was confined to the unincorporated areas and requested the same sales tax increase for services to those areas.
That measure failed, with approximately two-thirds of the voters opposing it.
