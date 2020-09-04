BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County Public Works Department has scheduled its Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events throughout Kern County for September.
Residents can drive-up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of these one-day collection events.
Household Hazardous Waste collection events are for residential hazardous waste only. No commercial or business waste will be accepted.
The schedule for these collection events for September are:
• 9 a.m. to noon Saturday: Mojave Special Waste Facility, 17035 Finnin Street, Building No. 2.
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday: Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
When traveling with household hazardous waste to any event or facility, it’s important to practice safe procedures and follow these safety guidelines:
• Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than five gallons per single container.
• Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.
• Do not mix materials.
• Keep materials separated and away from passengers.
Residential hazardous wastes are products, purchased for use in or around the home, that when improperly discarded, may threaten human health or the environment. These products include household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, and automotive products and fluids. Even though a product can be easily purchased at the local store, it can still be harmful to you, your family and the environment.
For details on household hazardous waste, collection events and guidelines, visit www.kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste/ and or follow them on Facebook @KernCountyPublicWorks.
