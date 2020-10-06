MOJAVE — A man was shot by a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy Oct. 2, after a traffic stop.
The deputy was on patrol in the Mojave area, near K Street and Mono Street, around 9 p.m., when he made a traffic stop on a vehicle and made contact with the adult male driver.
The driver, identified as Mickel Erich Lewis Sr., 39, of Mojave, and the deputy had a brief conversation, before the deputy returned to his patrol vehicle.
Erich then allegedly fled on foot a short distance, before returning to his vehicle and reaching inside it. He then charged at the deputy and the deputy shot him, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
Medical aid responded to the scene of the incident, however, Erich succumbed to his injuries. A firearm was located at the scene.
In addition to Erich, an adult female and two juveniles were in the car that the deputy stopped. None were injured, nor was the deputy.
The identity of the driver was released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office on Monday, after next of kin was notified.
A postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.
