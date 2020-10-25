The California Department of Transportation issued a traffic advisory for eastern Kern County beginning Monday through Friday due to road construction projects.
• Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project — A lane closure is planned on the northbound lanes of State Route 14 from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Wednesday. The lane will be closed only while crews are working, and there will be no weekend activity.
Crews will begin with slab replacement and shoulder work on the northbound right lane. Work will consist of saw cutting, excavation and placing hot mix asphalt. Drivers should expect slowing prior to and through the work zone.
• Cache Creek Bridge Replacement Project — Crews have been replacing two two-lane bridges that cross over Cache Creek on State Route 58 five miles east of Tehachapi. There will be intermittent detail work to complete the project. Drivers should continue to practice caution and slow through the area.
• Kern-Mono Bridge Maintenance Project — Construction crews will be performing maintenance work on the Mill Street overcrossing on State Route 58 near the exit. There will be one-way traffic control through the work zone with up to 20-minute delays from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Thursday. State Route 58 under the bridge should not be affected.
• Kern-Mono Bridge Maintenance Project — Crews will be working on the eastbound and westbound lanes on State Route 58 about three miles east of Cameron Canyon, near the Cameron Canyon Road exit at Postmile 103.44. A lane closure is planned through the work zone with minimal delays overnight from 8 pm. to 4 a.m. today through Thursday.
