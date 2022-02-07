BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County Board of Supervisors, on Jan. 25, approved an increase in fees residents and businesses pay for waste disposal, meeting the requirements of the state’s regulations for removing organic waste from landfills.
The new rates will take effect for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, beginning July 1.
The rates cover all waste services, not just the organic component, Public Works Director Craig Pope said, although the new state law is the driving force.
“We have the unenviable task of bringing forward to you rates that are increasing in a good part due to conditions brought to us by the state,” he said. “This is not the direction we would have gone, personally, but it is mandated; it is the law.”
Some 80 projects are within the Solid Waste Management Program that will be covered by the new fees, he said.
Land Use Fees are charged to residential properties and collected on the property tax rolls. Non-residential properties are charged through Gate Fees or Bin Fees. The revenues from these service charges support the county’s Solid Waste Management Program.
Land Use Fees for residential properties with up to four residential units will increase from $105 to $160. For those parcels with five or more residential units, the fees will increase from $84 to $128. Both are increases of about 52%.
These are lower fees than originally proposed, of $180 and $144, respectively, and which passed the requirements of Proposition 218 without a majority protest. As such, the Board is allowed to approve a lower rate without conducting another Prop. 218 vote.
The Gate Fees will increase from $45 per ton to $65 per ton, plus a new $10 transfer station fee. Gate fees for trash from outside the county will double, from $45 to $90.
Bin fees for non-residential parcels which subscribe to bins from a commercial hauler will increase from $2.34 to $3.38 per cubic yard of capacity, with a new 52 cent transfer station fee per cubic yard. Fees for trash from outside the county will increase from $2.34 to $4.68.
Last year, the Kern County Public Works Department determined these fees would need to be increased in order for the county to make the capital and other investments necessary to meet the requirements of Senate Bill 1383, which is intended to reduce the amount of methane produced by organic waste in landfills by diverting such waste.
The Board was originally to set the rates at its Jan. 4 meeting, but it postponed the decision after hearing from retired solid waste professionals from Bakersfield and Kern County that the county has adequate unused capacity in existing private facilities.
The Kern County Public Works Department countered those assertions, in the staff report that stated a study determined that it was more cost-effective to install a composting facility at the county’s Shafter-Wasco Recycling and Sanitary Landfill.
