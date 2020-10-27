CALIENTE — A man died on Oct. 18 after a traffic collision.
Andrew Lester Helms, 69, of Caliente, was operating an off-road vehicle when he lost control and crashed into the hillside at Canton Way, south of Caliente Creek Road.
The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m.
Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident. A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death, however, no further information is available.
