BAKERSFIELD — Preparations are well under way for the Nov. 8 election in Kern County, including changes brought about to accommodate the large volume of mail-in ballots.
Mary Bedard, Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk-Registrar of Voters, reported to the Board of Supervisors, Sept. 27, on how the process worked for the June primary and preparations for the upcoming general election.
This year proved to be an unusual one in terms of election preparation, Bedard said, as the election staff typically uses odd-number years to prepare.
“We knew that 2021 wouldn’t be the typical time for preparation,” with the decennial redistricting process taking place, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic-caused delay in receiving the 2020 Census data shortened the timeframe to prepare for elections with new districts, and the 2021 governor’s recall election further hampered the typical off-year process, Bedard said.
“Conducting the 2022 primary election was a challenge for all California counties,” she said.
The automatic distribution of mail-in ballots instituted at the state level during the pandemic has become a permanent part of California elections, which itself has added to the election office’s tasks.
The new legislation requires counties to have one official ballot drop box for every 30,000 registered voters. By this formula, Kern County is required to have 15, but it installed 17 to accommodate increases in voter registration, she said.
These were installed in areas deemed to be most accessible to the public. Security features include a narrow slot that can fit only a ballot, locked door for retrieving ballots and the boxes themselves are heavy and bolted into the ground, she said.
Ballots are retrieved by a team of three election workers every 72 hours during the first few weeks, then every 48 hours in the 10 days leading up to the election. The ballots can lock at 8 p.m., on election night, to prevent late voting.
A seal is placed on the box once ballots are collected, to ensure it wasn’t tampered with when election workers next arrive, Bedard said.
Kern County has seen the number of mail-in ballots increase over the past four elections, from 65% of the ballots in the November 2018 general election to 92% in the low-turnout June primary.
The majority of mail-in ballots, in June — over 68,000 of the 104,000 cast — were returned through the US Postal Service, Bedard said. About 9% were left in an official drop box, primarily the one at the Kern County administrative offices in Bakersfield.
More than 1,100 notices were sent to voters for problems with their ballot, either for no signature or a signature that didn’t match that on file; of those, more than half were cleared by the voter returning a valid signature, she said. That left 0.52% of the ballots uncounted for these irregularities.
The increase in mail-in ballots led the elections team to purchase additional sorting equipment and rearrange counting rooms to accommodate them. The reconfiguration also allowed for better sight lines for observers, including of the signature-checking operation, ensuring the size of signatures on the computer screens are large enough for observers to clearly read, Bedard said.
Even with the growing number of mail-in ballots, Kern County is dedicating resources to polling locations, training more than 1,100 poll workers for the June primary, including 30 high school students, she said.
“It is a great opportunity for students to learn about the process and students are often among the best poll workers,” she said.
Those numbers of poll workers will be important, next month, as the county shifts to new processes for voting in-person.
“It’s very important for voters to understand changes due to redistricting,” Bedard said. This may mean a change in polling site; even if a voter’s regular site is in use, it may now be for a different precinct. Voters are advised to carefully check the polling place information on their sample ballot.
Once at a polling place, voters will see a somewhat different process. Instead of the former paper ledgers that listed registered voters, Kern County is moving to electronic poll books, as many counties have already done.
At most sites, voters will first check in at a station with the electronic book, where their registration will be confirmed, as well as ensure the elections office has not received a mail-in ballot already from the voter.
Once cleared, the voter receives a paper receipt to bring to the proper table for their precinct and given the proper ballot to vote as usual.
The electronic poll book keeps a record of everyone who voted at each poll site, “with assurance that no one has voted twice,” Bedard said.
The election office will be using signature-checking software on mail-in ballots for the first time, in November, but election workers will continue to check each to validate the software, she said.
“Also, we need to provide transparency into the process, so the public can have confidence in it,” Bedard said.
In future elections, when there is confidence in the accuracy of the software, this will speed up the ballot count and provide results faster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.