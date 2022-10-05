Kern County election

Kern County voters will see some changes at their polling places, on Nov. 8, when the county moves to electronic poll books to keep track of voting. It is one of several changes made by the county’s elections office in preparation for the general election.

 Screenshot

BAKERSFIELD — Preparations are well under way for the Nov. 8 election in Kern County, including changes brought about to accommodate the large volume of mail-in ballots.

Mary Bedard, Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk-Registrar of Voters, reported to the Board of Supervisors, Sept. 27, on how the process worked for the June primary and preparations for the upcoming general election.

