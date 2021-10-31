BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, took their first look at proposed draft maps for the ongoing process of redrawing lines for the five supervisorial districts, following the 2020 Census.
These initial maps were created by contracted demographers Redistricting Partners, using the latest census data, as well as input from months of public outreach.
Members of the public also submitted their own proposed redistricting maps.
Some options, including one submitted by the community organization Equitable Maps Coalition, would combine what are now two districts representing the eastern and southern portions of the county into a single district. This would include all of the Antelope Valley portions of Kern County, including Rosamond, Edwards Air Force Base, Mojave and California City, and stretch to Ridgecrest and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.
The Draft Plan B map presented by Redistricting Partners is based on the initial Equitable Maps Coalition version, “to basically take the shape that was put together by the Equity Coalition and make it more compact,” demographer Paul Mitchell said.
“You can think of this as having the DNA of the original Coalition submission, but having our work to try to make those lines representative of something we thought the county might want to consider,” he said.
This version has two districts in which more than 50% of the voting age population are Latinos. This representation is an important factor, as the county has a majority Latino population.
Having two majority-minority districts was part of a court-ordered redistricting in 2016.
Some proposed maps have been drawn with three districts with a majority Latino voting-age population.
Draft Plan A is the plan drawn with districts most like the existing ones.
This is the plan Supervisor Zack Scrivner, who represents the Antelope Valley portions of the county in District Two, said he preferred, as it keeps districts mostly intact, with some rebalancing to accommodate the latest population figures.
He referenced the 2016 redistricting, in which some 150,000 residents had their representation changed, as something he wants to avoid.
“Map A most closely reflects my thinking of what we need to do,” Scrivner said.
The proposed maps that combine all of eastern Kern into one district do not take into account the very distinct differences across the region, he said.
The two different military bases could be targeted in any future Base Realignment and Closure process, where they could be competing against each other. Having only one supervisor representing both could put that at a disadvantage, he said.
Scrivner also pointed out there are distinct differences in the two mountain areas, the Tehachapi area and further north and east in the Kern River Valley. The latter is largely dependent on tourism, while the Tehachapi area is dependent on agriculture, renewable energy and as a bedroom community for other areas.
There are also distinct differences in the desert areas, in terms of economic engines, he said.
First District Supervisor Philip Peters, who represents the northeastern area of the county, including Ridgecrest, agreed with Scrivner as to the BRAC concerns and other problems with combining the existing two districts into one huge one, diluting the representation of the population there.
Lisa Sanchez of the Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council also questioned why sweeping changes would be warranted, given the redrawn maps in 2016. She supported moving forward with the Draft Plan A.
She emphasized that combining Districts One and Two would dilute the funding available within the now-larger district.
Draft Plan C is the Equitable Maps Coalition map, but presented in the same form as those by the demographers, Mitchell said. It has virtually equal population numbers across districts.
Lori Pesante of the Dolores Huerta Foundation spoke on behalf of the Equitable Maps Coalition, stating the organization has been able to further refine their proposal with additional information and public input, a process that is still ongoing.
The Board heard from dozens of residents, in person at the meeting and via written comments read into the record about the draft maps.
The comments mostly fell on either the side of the Coalition map or the plan which is closest to the status quo.
The Board will next discuss further refinements to the draft maps at a special meeting on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m.
The federal Voting Rights Act and the California Voting Rights Act must be followed as part of the criteria to drawing district lines. A newer state law, the Fair Maps Act, created standardized redistricting criteria aimed at keeping communities together and prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. It also expanded community outreach and public hearing requirements and timelines, which coincide with the state redistricting schedule.
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss adoption of district boundaries at its Nov. 16 meeting, also following a public hearing. The deadline to adopt the maps is Dec. 15.
The new districts will be in effect for 2022 elections, including the June 7 primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.