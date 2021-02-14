In an effort to meet the housing shortage, the Kern Council of Governments is conducting a survey to determine how county residents feel about allowing “granny flats” or “mother-in-law” units in their neighborhoods.
Also known as “accessory dwelling units,” or ADUs, are apartments or other small housing units located on the property of single-family homes.
My family built a mother-in-law unit in the 1950s behind our home on O Street in Mojave to house my father’s mother, the late Blanche Sperling Deaver.
Grandma Deaver had decided to join our family in Mojave from her home in Orange Cove, California, a small farming town east of Fresno.
The family moved there in the early part of the last century after traveling by wagon train from North Whittier Heights in southern California over the Ridge Route.
General store
Her father, Thomas Sperling, opened a general store in Orange Cove, where she learned the retail trade and eventually opened her own store, Blanche’s Shoppe, after my dad’s father died in an industrial accident when my dad, Paul Sperling Deaver, was attending Occidental College in Los Angeles.
Her Orange Cove store sold clothing and sewing accessories, or “notions” as they were called in those days.
She opened a stationary store on Sierra Highway in Mojave, at the north end of the former Carol’s Department Store, that big empty storefront between Inyo and Belshaw Streets. (See below.)
Our folks had to jump through some bureaucratic hoops to get permission to build the granny flat for our grandmother.
It had to be attached to the main house, which was accomplished by some two-by-sixes that formed a sort of awning between the two structures.
The unit had one bedroom, a bathroom, a small living room, and kitchen-dining area.
It was (and I presume still is), a nice little place to live in.
After Grandma Deaver was hospitalized in the mid-1950s, I moved in after graduating from Antelope Valley High in 1953, setting up housekeeping by myself for the first time and learning housekeeping skills I still use as a widower.
I also built a small structure by the back door for a new location for a water heater to create additional storage inside.
When Kern County building inspector Al Gridley inspected my first building effort, he congratulated me for over-engineering it, claiming it would probably survive a massive earthquake.
Increasing housing
Granny flats include converted garages, purpose built structures, and other housing units co-located on existing residential property.
The alley behind my home includes several ADUs, most of them occupied.
The Kern Council’s survey asks how residents feel about additional parking and other situations, including their effect on the privacy or neighbors.
Kern Council executive director Ahron Hakimi said the survey will assist the agency’s efforts to upgrade its 2022 regional transportation plan.
The idea is to make reasonable assumptions about where housing, jobs and population growth are headed locally, noted a story in the Bakersfield Californian.
In an email, Hakimi said the survey will apply to the entire county in addition to Bakersfield.
Go to https://kerncogadu.metroquest.com/ to take the survey.
Bakersfield supports
The Bakersfield City Council approved ADUs in 2019 after listening to comments from residents, according to the Californian story.
Support for the proposal came from local builders and the real estate industry.
Bakersfield does not require property owners to pay a fee or provide extra parking for the units.
While tenants in ADUs in my neighborhood occasionally play loud music, so do folks in single-occupancy properties and the apartment complex across the street.
Tehachapi welcomes ADUs
Closer to home, the City of Tehachapi welcomes ADUs that meet the city’s regulations, City Manager Greg Garrett said.
“Our ordinances embrace granny flats,” Garrett said. “We’re ahead of the state on this.” He noticed that the city included language on ADUs in a planning and zoning update.
Tehachapi requires parking if an ADU is converted from a garage if the conversion eliminates existing parking.
Garrett said business is booming in the mountain community, with two housing tracts and new businesses coming to the city.
“We’re working to make Tehachapi attractive to residents and businesses,” he said.
Small business properties available
By the way, that vacant Sierra Highway property where Carol’s Department Store clothed everyone from kids to sheepherders on their annual spring trek through the desert, and where my grandmother had her store, has been significantly upgraded with carpet and other amenities funded in part by a RENEWBIZ grant from the county.
RENEWBIZ grants used increases in property tax from renewable industry until the program was apparently canceled due to the county’s financial problems.
The updated building, which has alley parking, would make a great location for offices as well as retail and has alley parking.
On the same note, the former Kieffe and Son Ford dealership buildings a few blocks north is also available for a variety of uses, either as one unit or by different occupants.
One use for both sites could be offices for local residents who currently work in LA or elsewhere who do not want to commute or work from home as many are doing during the pandemic.
They could also be used by small businesses that need office space.
The Mojave Air and Spaceport rents office space in its Building One, which served as base headquarters for when the facility was a Marine Corps air station in two wars.
