The Kern County Board of Supervisors postponed a decision on increasing fees for residents and businesses to pay for meeting the requirements of the state’s regulations for removing organic waste from landfills.
The Board was scheduled to vote, Tuesday, on increasing the fees charged to property owners to pay for the county’s landfills and other solid waste programs. They postponed consideration of the increase until Jan. 25.
After hearing from retired solid waste professionals from Bakersfield and Kern County that the county has adequate unused capacity in existing facilities, the Board decided to hold off on a decision until after further study.
“I was not expecting this today,” District Four Supervisor David Couch said of the information from the retired professionals.
Land Use Fees are charged to residential properties and collected on the property tax rolls. Non-residential properties are charged through Gate Fees or Bin Fees. The revenues from these service charges support the county’s Solid Waste Management Program.
Last year, the Kern County Public Works Department determined these fees would need to be increased in order for the county to make the capital and other investments necessary to meet the requirements of Senate Bill 1383, which is intended to reduce the amount of methane produced by organic waste in landfills by diverting such waste.
Kevin Barnes, a retired City of Bakersfield solid waste director, provided information on unused capacity at existing county facilities that would preclude the need to build new ones.
Nancy Ewert said she developed the county’s long-range plans for solid waste as a Public Works employee before she retired. Seconding Barnes regarding unused capacity and other programs already available, she urged the Board to hold off on any fee increases and to have an independent third party revisit the long-range plans.
Public Works staff countered that the fee increases are necessary to cover operations of existing programs, and the expected increase in processing costs. The unused capacity at some sites is due, in part, to the added costs of transportation and usage charges.
The proposed increases would be effective July 1 with the start of the new fiscal year.
For owners with four or fewer units on residential parcels, the proposed fee increase would be from $105 to $180 per unit annually. For those with five or more units per parcel, the per-unit fee would increase from $84 to $144.
This Land Use Fee had remained at a consistent $82.80 per residential unit until the current fiscal year, according to the staff report. The most recent increase was to fund illegal dumping programs.
For those with non-residential parcels who haul waste to landfills, the proposed increase to the Gate Fee is from $45 to $65 per basic ton, along with new $10 transfer station fee. For those who bring in waste from out of the county, the Gate Fee increases from $45 to $90 per basic ton.
For those non-residential property owners with dumpsters from a franchise hauler, the proposed Bin Fee increase is from $2.34 to $3.38 per cubic yard of bin capacity, along with a 52-cent transfer station fee. Out of county Bin Fees would increase from $2.34 to $4.68.
Among the projects that the Public Works Department cited as being supported by higher fees are a $20-million compost facility at the Shafter-Wasco Landfill, $20 million for improved processing facilities, $3 million in new processing equipment and new technology for processing organic waste, estimated at $30 million, although the cost could be as high as $100 million, according to the staff report.
An existing composting facility at Mt. Vernon, operated by the City of Bakersfield with an agreement with the county, will see increased costs of $2.5 million per year, according to the staff report, but compost is also marketable.
