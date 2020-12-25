‘Tis the season to recycle. As the holiday season comes to an end, Kern County Public Works is providing its residents the opportunity to recycle a seasonal centerpiece, the Christmas tree.
The annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program provides Kern County residents the opportunity to recycle their Christmas trees in three different ways.
The program, which launches Saturday and runs through Jan. 10, is designed to prevent illegal dumping or improperly recycling the Christmas tree in the residential greenwaste container.
Residents in the Metro Bakersfield area can place Christmas trees into their greenwaste containers, as long as the tree is cut into small pieces so that the container lid can securely close. Whole trees are not accepted. For non-Metro Bakersfield residents, check the local hauler to see what options are available.
Residents can also self-haul whole Christmas trees to one of 24 drop-off locations throughout Kern County. Participating facilities include the Boron, Mojave/Rosamond and Tehachapi landfills. Residents are reminded to remove all ornaments, lights and tree stands prior to dropping off their Christmas trees.
Lastly, Christmas trees can be cut up and used in compost piles as part of a healthy compost mix. Before adding it to the compost mix, make sure it is free of flocking or other contaminants.
For program details, visit www.kernpublicworks.com/ or call 661-862-8900.
