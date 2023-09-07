PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved Sage Oak Charter School-Keppel’s petition for renewal at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The renewal petition is good from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2029. The district first authorized the online charter school in 2017. The original charter petition was set to expire on June 30, 2022. It was extended by two years under a state law that said all charter schools whose term expires between on or between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2025, shall have their term extended by two years.
Sage Oak Charter Schools also has schools authorized by the Helendale School District in San Bernardino County and Warner Unified School District in San Diego County. The charter school company operates public tuition-free charter schools in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.
Larry King, Sage Oak’s director of Community Outreach, did multiple presentations before the board, including on April 18, June 20 and Aug. 15 prior to Tuesday’s approval.
The school offers students community service, academic social and field trips, King said during a presentation at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Board President Waunette Cullors was not a fan of charter schools prior to joining the board because she felt like they were taking funding away from the public school sector.
“But I’ve come around,” she said. “Not just because of you guys.”
She added that education changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People had to look a different way, and I just got to see different parts of your education, and it was really a great and positive experience from what I’ve seen,” she said. “And I’m excited that we do carry your charter.”
Sage Oak Charter School-Keppel’s student enrollment has steadily increased over the past five years. The charter school started in the 2018-19 school year with 141 students. It grew each subsequent year and had 437 students for the 2022-23 school year.
The board also unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the district and Sage Oak Charter School-Keppel. The agreement outlines the specific funding sources anticipated to be available to the school; defines the oversight responsibility and services the district will provide to the charter school; and clarifies the responsibilities of each party.
