Keppel charter

Sage Oak Charter Schools Director of Community Outreach Superintendent and CEO Krista Woodgrift (from left)and Larry King, director of Community Outreach, speak to the Keppel Union School District Board of Education on Tuesday on the proposed about the Sage Oak Charter School-Keppel petition for renewal, which the board approved.

 Screenshot

PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved Sage Oak Charter School-Keppel’s petition for renewal at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The renewal petition is good from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2029. The district first authorized the online charter school in 2017. The original charter petition was set to expire on June 30, 2022. It was extended by two years under a state law that said all charter schools whose term expires between on or between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2025, shall have their term extended by two years.

