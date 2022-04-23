PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District’s Board of Trustees will see their monthly compensation for meetings increase to $264.60 from the current compensation rate of $252.
The Board unanimously and without discussion approved a resolution for the increase at Tuesday’s meeting.
The role of the school Board is to ensure that school districts are responsive to the values, beliefs and priorities of the District’s community, the resolution said.
“Boards fulfill this role by performing five major responsibilities, including: setting direction, establishing an effective and efficient structure, providing support, ensuring accountability and providing community leadership as advocates for children, the school District and public schools,” the resolution said.
In addition, “Board members contribute and invest their time engaging in ongoing discussions and agreements about purpose, roles, and protocols that enable the Board to provide service supporting the District, students, staff and tax payers.”
Under state Education Code, each individual Board member of the district who actually attends all meetings held may receive as compensation for his or her service, a sum not to exceed $240 in any month. The law also allows Board members to increase their compensation up to 5% based on the present monthly rate of compensation.
Keppel trustees previously voted on an increase, in January 2019. At that time the monthly compensation went from $240 a month to $252 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.