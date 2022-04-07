PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District will use a consultant to conduct a comprehensive demographic study for future planning services in regard to student forecasting to assess how many students would feed into the District’s five elementary schools.
“It’s not just year to year; we’re trying to get a baseline to know how to follow the student enrollment,” Keppel Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas said, at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. “We also have the need to staff our district to size.”
Keppel would need to know in advance should an influx of kindergarten students come to the District in order to hire enough teachers for them. The District will need to prepare for the 2025-26 school year, when the universal preschool expansion for all four-year-olds begins statewide.
“Another part would be looking at boundaries for schools,” Cardenas said.
The data can also help with possible future bond measures.
Keppel’s Board of Education unanimously approved a $15,300 contract with Riverside-based Davis Demographics to conduct the study.
