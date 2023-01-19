Keppel settlement

PEARBLOSSOM — The Keppel Union School District will pay $27,000 to attorney Kevin Shenkman on behalf of his client, Southwest Voter Registration Project, and its members who live within the District’s boundaries.

Shenk­man sent the District a letter via certified mail dated Sept. 26, alleging that Keppel’s current at-large election system is racially polarized and dilutes the minority vote and therefore violates the California Voting Rights Act.

