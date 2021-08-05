PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District will keep higher pay rates for substitute teachers implemented last year after the start of COVID-19 pandemic to better compete with neighboring districts.
“This will make us competitive with our other districts, especially when we look at our neighboring high school district,” Keppel Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
Keppel has experienced a shortage of substitute teachers over the past few years. The pandemic only made the problem worse, according to a memo by Human Resources Director Santos DeCasas.
The District increased its pre-COVID daily rates by $30. That helped them fill some substitute teacher slots.
“What we didn’t want to do was go backward in time and then now make it lower,” Cardenas said in response to a question from trustee Dominique Ballante. “We wanted to maintain this rate so that we could attract a sub pool that would support our staff.”
The ongoing daily substitute teacher pay rates for Keppel are $180 for kindergarten through sixth grade, $190 for seventh and eighth grade, Keppel Academy and special day classes. Long-term pay is $205 per day.
Keppel trustees unanimously agreed the pay increase for substitute teachers for the 2021-22 school year.
Antelope Valley Union High School District’s daily rate for all school sites except Littlerock High School is $170. The daily rate for Littlerock High is $180. The long-term rate for all sites other than Littlerock High is $190. Long-term at Littlerock High is $200.
Palmdale School District pays substitute teachers different rats depending on education, placement or status. The pay ranges from $120 to $140 per day. A longterm substitute working more than 21 days can earn $150 per day. Retired Palmdale School District teachers earn $200 per day as substitute teachers.
Palmdale School District did not increase its rates last year. However, administrators are reviewing the current rates and may be considering an increase in the near future, Human Resources Director Timothy Barker wrote in an email.
