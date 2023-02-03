PALMDALE — More than 100 middle school students from Keppel Union School District ran, jumped and cheered at a district track meet on Jan. 28 at Pete Knight High School.
“The track meet was filled with so many students who were ready and eager to compete,” Keppel Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas said. “Their cheering was thunderous.”
Students agreed it was a good time.
“It was real fun racing other people,” Jaleigh Larkin, an eighth-grader, who won the 100-meter dash at Alpine Elementary School said. “I met new friends. I missed sports during COVID.”
The track meet was organized by RISE School Programs, an organization that provides after-school and sports programs for Keppel and other districts in the Antelope Valley.
“Track and other sports are a great opportunity to teach teamwork,” Cheryl Morales, RISE program manager for Keppel and Wilsona school districts said. “It’s a great time for students to learn to think about others, as they cheer for their teammates.”
Parents also seemed to approve.
“It was really good,” Branden Larkin, Jaleigh Larkin’s father said. “Instead of watching TV and playing video games, kids get to socialize outside. It gave the kids a lot of inspiration and made them want more and be more motivated to join other sports.”
“I want to do boxing, football, and basketball,” Jaleigh Larkin said. “Track will help me with other sports.”
Participating in sports has been linked to increased academic performance, Cardenas said, in addition to creating lasting memories for students.
Soccer is expected to start in February, with a possible Keppel Math Bowl or Geography Bee to follow. RISE also organizes volleyball and basketball, Morales said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.