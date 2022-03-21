PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District will spend $12,500 to bring the Parent Institute for Quality Education to the District.
“The Parent Institute of Quality Education is an amazing program for parents,” Terry Walker, Keppel’s assistant superintendent of Instructional Services, said at Tuesday’s Board meeting.
The Middle School Access to Higher Education program offers a large array of learning opportunities for parents. Parents will learn about the public school system. They will also learn how they can support their children.
The $12,500 fee covers two classes, at one site with no more than 20 to 25 parents in a class.
The Parent Institute for Quality Education will recruit parents by phone, provide an orientation session and a series of five weekly training sessions, and organize and conduct a Q&A forum with the school’s leadership team, culminating in a graduation ceremony with certificates provided to parents who attend four or more sessions, according to a description of the program.
The program is designed to develop skills and techniques that will empower parents to address the educational needs of their school-aged children.
Keppel trustees unanimously approved the contract with the Parent Institute for Quality Education.
(0) comments
