PEARBLOSSOM —Keppel Union School District will extend a pilot program it tried, this spring, with Elevo Learning for the entire 2022-23 school year, at a cost of $699.720.
Elevo is a program that focuses on the social emotional needs of students and utilizes positive role models for students. The pilot program ran at all six school sites and was met with great enthusiasm at each school site, according to a staff report by Jacqueline Erdrich, director of Instructional Services.
Elevo will provide 24 staff members four days a week, for 17 weeks, to provide instructional support in the classroom as well as supervised structured play at recess and lunch.
The Board unanimously approved the contract with Elevo Learning at the June 28 meeting.
“This is the perfect example of an equity-based plan,” Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas said at the meeting.
Schools with higher student populations such as Alpine, Daisy Gibson and Lake Los Angeles elementary schools will get five Elevo staff members, while smaller schools such as Antelope and Pearblossom elementary schools and Keppel Academy will get three Elevo staff.
“When we’re looking at Elevo, we’re looking at first-generational support; we’re looking at school climate; we’re looking at safety of students; we’re looking at dealing with staff shortages due to COVID,” Cardenas said, adding they wanted to make sure they have enough people on campus.
