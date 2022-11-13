PEARBLOSSOM — The Keppel Union School District will transition to a by-trustee area election system after attorney Kevin Shenk­man sent the District a letter alleging their at-large election system is racially polarized and dilutes the minority vote, and therefore violates the California Voting Rights Act.

“The CVRA disfavors the use of so-called ‘at-large’ voting — an election method that permits voters of an entire jurisdiction to elect candidates to each open seat,” Shenkman wrote.

