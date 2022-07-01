PEARBLOSSOM — The California Association of Latino Superintendents and Administrators named Keppel Union School District Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas as the 2021-22 “Honoring Our Own” Region 5 Superintendent Award recipient.
The California Association of Latino Superintendents and Administrators, or CALSA, named award recipients for Superintendent, Central Office, Site Administration, Classified Management and Aspiring Administrator from each of its six regions as well as state honorees.
Recipients “demonstrate professional responsibility and achievement in one’s field; displays of leadership, creativity, or innovation; evidence of the nominee’s impact on the school community, students, and association; and examples of how the nominee has improved the image of public education,” the association said in a release.
“It was a complete surprise; I was unaware that I was nominated,” Cardenas said. “It is just so refreshing and it warmed my heart.”
Cardenas wants to find out who nominated her for the honor so she can thank them.
She will receive the award, next week, at the 21st annual Summer Institute Conference, to be held, July 7 to 9, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Santa Clara.
Keppel’s Board of Education appointed Cardenas as superintendent, in July 2019. The Board approved a second amendment to Cardenas’ employment agreement at the June 14 meeting to extend her original three-year contract, through June 30, 2025.
Cardenas has more than 23 years’ administrative experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and social behavior with a minor in Spanish from the University of California, Irvine. She has a master of science in educational administration — Organizational Leadership from National University and a doctor of education in organizational leadership from Brandman University.
