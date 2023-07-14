PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education appointed Terry Walker as the district’s new superintendent.
Walker previously served as assistant superintendent of Human Resources and Instructional Services. She succeeds former Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas, whose last day with the district was July 3 after a mutual parting following three years of service.
Keppel trustees appointed Walker in closed session on Tuesday, effective immediately. Her contract will go before the board for approval on Aug. 1.
Walker “brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to education, making her an ideal fit for leading Keppel Union School District into its next chapter of success,” the district said in announcing the appointment. “With a proven track record of educational leadership and a deep understanding of the unique needs of our diverse student population, Dr. Walker is well-positioned to build upon the district’s accomplishments and foster a culture of excellence.”
Walker has more than 30 years of experience in K-12 education. She has a doctorate in education from the University of Southern California, a master’s degree in education administration from California State University, San Bernardino, a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from California State University, Dominguez Hills and an associate of arts degree in liberal studies from Los Angeles City College.
Walker’s experiences include being a consultant with an Education Support Services Group, a leadership coach, director of Educational Services, assistant principal and principal at the elementary and secondary levels, and as an elementary and secondary classroom teacher. She has been an adjunct professor in educational leadership for graduate school courses as well as teacher education courses for preservice teachers with California State University, San Bernardino.
Additionally, she has taken the initiative to address and resolve difficult situations. It is because of her passionate belief in public education that she pursued and completed her doctorate. This achievement deepened her working knowledge of teacher effectiveness and its impact on student achievement. As an advocate for children, she believes it is imperative that everyone works together to ensure student success through high quality teaching and learning.
Walker’s dynamic leadership style, collaborative approach and innovative mindset have consistently delivered positive outcomes for students, staff, and the community.
In accepting the appointment, Walker expressed how privileged it is to serve in this capacity, and to strive to help every student fulfill their hopes, dreams and aspirations for their time, in their moment. Her plan is to approach every day with commitment, confidence and compassion thus creating a supportive and inclusive environment that fosters student achievement, promotes teacher growth, and engages families and community partners.
