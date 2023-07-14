Terry Walker

WALKER

PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education appointed Terry Walker as the district’s new superintendent.

Walker previously served as assistant superintendent of Human Resources and Instructional Services. She succeeds former Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas, whose last day with the district was July 3 after a mutual parting following three years of service.

