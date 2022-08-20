PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District will purchase a 2022 or newer rear-engine, 78-passenger electric school bus from A&Z Bus Sales Inc. for about $442,103, with no money coming from the District’s General Fund.
The bus will be paid for through an Environmental Protection Agency grant and the Hybrid Voucher Incentive Program fund. The model T3RE 3904 bus comes with blue seats and air conditioning.
Keppel’s Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase at its Tuesday meeting.
The Board also unanimously approved the purchase and installation of cameras on 15 school buses purchased from A&Z Bus Sales, for a price not to exceed about $36,319. Funds to pay for the cameras will come from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund, with no impact to the General Fund.
“The cameras will allow the school bus employees to monitor what occurs on the buses,” a memo by Khai Nguyen, assistant superintendent of Business Services, said. “Each bus will have four cameras installed. The cameras will hold up to 30 days of coverage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.