Keppel bus

Members of the Keppel Union School District discuss the purchase of a 78-passenger electric school bus. No money for the purchase will come from the District’s General Fund.

 Screenshot

PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District will purchase a 2022 or newer rear-engine, 78-passenger electric school bus from A&Z Bus Sales Inc. for about $442,103, with no money coming from the District’s General Fund.

The bus will be paid for through an Environmental Protection Agency grant and the Hybrid Voucher Incentive Program fund. The model T3RE 3904 bus comes with blue seats and air conditioning.

