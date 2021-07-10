PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District trustees agreed to renew a contract worth up to $90,000 with Familias Unidas, a nonprofit organization that provides psychological counseling services for children, their parents and community for the 2021-22 school year.
The Los Angeles-based organization will provide individual psychotherapy sessions for up to 50 clients. Clients will receive psychotherapy via telehealth every other week for a total of two sessions per month. Clients will be limited to six sessions.
The Board voted 4-1 to approve the contract, with trustee Dominique Ballante dissenting.
“I think that we should be able to receive a report when we are paying so much money,” Ballante said. “We have not received anything. … We do not know anything about attendance or the participation of our community.”
Terry Walker, assistant superintendent of Instructional Services, said Familias Unidas is still serving 41 clients. Walker added the District decreased the percentage of families going forward because they were unable to collect the appropriate data from Familias Unidas.
“In the past they were making like $35,000 a month. They supplied information that we didn’t have,” Walker said.
Familias Unidas will survey families after they have completed their six sessions. Keppel will be able to provide other services that are free and available in the community.
“At this point the contract has been decreased by close to 75%. We’re not going over $90,000 for the full school year … in comparison to $230,000-plus from last year,” Walker said, adding they wanted to support the families currently in the program.
Board Vice President Theresa McCafferty asked if the District’s counselors could provide services when school starts if the Board did not approve the contract.
Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas said the District tries to use counselors and psychologists to support students.
“Remember too that we have COVID funds, we have LCAP funds that we have earmarked that we need to spend as part of how we will support the whole child,” Cardenas said. “So our hope is that we can utilize those funds to best service students and provide direct support.”
McCafferty added without the COVID funds she would not support the contract.
“I am so happy that we have something in place at this time to support our families,” Board President Jannie Dutton said.
