PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District could replace two 1998 model diesel school buses with battery electric buses if the District is selected for grant funding under a state program that provides discounts on the vehicles.
Keppel’s current diesel buses have a seating capacity of nine students and room for five wheelchairs. The District will participate in the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project Public School Bus Set-Aside.
“It is an amazing opportunity that is presented to Keppel,” Karla George, Keppel’s Director of Transportation said at Tuesday’s Board meeting.
George added the District would not pay any money out of pocket because the grants can cover up to $400,000 per vehicle.
Trustee Jannie Dutton asked about charging stations.
Should the District receive notice that it would receive the grants, it could then move forward on applying for grants to cover the cost of a charging station, George said.
Board Vice President Georgia Halliman recalled that former Trustee Matthew Gaines and former Superintendent Ruben Zepeda, who died of a heart attack, in March 2020, talked about collaborating with the Antelope Valley Transit Authority for electric chargers at Keppel’s bus depot.
“Please reach out to them,” Halliman said.
Trustee Theresa McCafferty was not convinced about the environmental benefits of battery electric vehicles.
“My thoughts are radical changes like this, which will in the long run cost us a lot of money, I would gladly do to clean the environment if in fact it did have the effect that we’re told it will have.” McCafferty said.
McCafferty wondered if Keppel was being duped.
“I want to clean the environment; I want to be a responsible human on this earth,” she said. “But I am not convinced that giant batteries that require so much to create and manufacture and mine and all sorts of things are cleaner than our diesel or propane or natural gas. So I’m not ready to take that leap, not personally or for Keppel.”
The Board voted 3-2 to approve the resolution authorizing the District to participate in the program. McCafferty and Board Clerk Dominique Ballante dissented.
