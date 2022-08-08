Keppel buses

Keppel Union School District trustees discuss a contract to purchase zero-emission school buses at their Tuesday night meeting. The trustees voted to use A & Z Bus Sales as its preferred vendor.

PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District will use A & Z Bus Sales as its preferred vendor to obtain zero-emission school buses to be purchased with grant funds.

The District applied for funds from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, which provides funding primarily for “scrap and replace” projects for the heavy-duty sector, including school buses, and other freight vehicles and equipment.

