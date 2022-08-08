PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District will use A & Z Bus Sales as its preferred vendor to obtain zero-emission school buses to be purchased with grant funds.
The District applied for funds from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, which provides funding primarily for “scrap and replace” projects for the heavy-duty sector, including school buses, and other freight vehicles and equipment.
Keppel also applied for funds from the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project, also known as HVIP.
The District has completed the required first steps for grant funds. The last step is vendor approval, according to a memo by Karla George.
The Board voted 3-2, Tuesday, to approve A & Z, with Clerk Dominique Ballante and Trustee Theresa McCafferty dissenting.
“A & Z Bus Sales has been our trustable, preferred vendor who has provided an excellent, reliable support to our Transportation Department since it was founded,” the memo said.
McCafferty asked if the grants included funds for charging stations.
The grants do not, but the District is looking at getting charging stations, Assistant Superintendent Khai Nguyen said.
“Zero emission not accurate,” McCafferty said. “I know it’s coming from a grant and that’s awesome but there are so many more expenses that follow that will come from our funds.”
Nyugen added that George is looking into getting a grant for a charging station.
“There is a possibility that we may have to do matching funds in regard to putting in a charging station,” Nguyen said. “We don’t know how much the cost that will be but that will be to be determined.”
McCafferty added she appreciated George’s grant-writing efforts.
“But we don’t want to use money, I don’t think, for something that isn’t best for our District,” she said, “even if a grant is paying for it, especially when it’s an ongoing, huge expenses that we did not plan for when we were doing our department of transportation.”
Board Vice President Georgia Halliman said the District needs to contact the Antelope Valley Transit Authority to ask about collaborating on a charging station.
