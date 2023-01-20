PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District classified employees, confidential and certificated and classified management employees will get a 7% salary increase, a 3.5% one-time salary bonus and a health and welfare benefit cap increase under a collective bargaining agreement unanimously ratified, on Tuesday, by the District’s Board of Education.

The salary increase is retroactive to July 1. The health and welfare benefit cap will increase to $14,760 for family rate plans and $8,708 for single rate plans effective, Oct. 1. The total cost of the agreement over the next three years is an estimated $3.53 million.

