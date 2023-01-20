PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District classified employees, confidential and certificated and classified management employees will get a 7% salary increase, a 3.5% one-time salary bonus and a health and welfare benefit cap increase under a collective bargaining agreement unanimously ratified, on Tuesday, by the District’s Board of Education.
The salary increase is retroactive to July 1. The health and welfare benefit cap will increase to $14,760 for family rate plans and $8,708 for single rate plans effective, Oct. 1. The total cost of the agreement over the next three years is an estimated $3.53 million.
Nanllely Nava, president of California School Employees Association Chapter 516, which represents the District’s classified employees, highlighted the contributions of classified employees in comments before the Board.
“We’re the employees that work from dusk till dawn, rain or shine,” she said. “We care, we are dedicated and we are willing to contribute in making a Keppel District to be proud of.”
Erica Martinez, a school secretary, thanked the Board, Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas and others for listening to the classified employees about their concerns.
“It’s been many years that I’ve been in the District,” she said. “And I haven’t seen anything like this as of now.”
Teacher Sergio Nolasco, speaking on behalf of the Keppel Union Teachers Association, praised the CSEA agreement.
“We’re excited that our CSEA colleagues have a tentative agreement that looks fair and well-deserved,” he said. “We look forward to working with CSEA and the District to elevate the level of support for our students and their families.”
CSEA Chapter 516 vice president Lisa Dykes also thanked the Board and the administrative team.
