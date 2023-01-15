PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education will hold a public hearing, on Tuesday, to collect feedback on three proposed by-trustee area maps, as the District transitions from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system.

The Board will meet at 5:45 p.m., in the Boardroom at the District office, 34004 128th St. East. Individuals can also follow the meeting using the District’s live­stream at https://meet.google.com/bqx-zrqs-ksu?pli=1

