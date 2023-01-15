PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education will hold a public hearing, on Tuesday, to collect feedback on three proposed by-trustee area maps, as the District transitions from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system.
The Board will meet at 5:45 p.m., in the Boardroom at the District office, 34004 128th St. East. Individuals can also follow the meeting using the District’s livestream at https://meet.google.com/bqx-zrqs-ksu?pli=1
The three proposed maps divide Keppel’s estimated population of 21,854 people into five relatively equal trustee areas. Each of the maps, designated as tan, orange or green, preserves the five Board members seats with no overlap. The draft maps meet the legal requirement of less than 10% of total population deviation. The total population deviation for the tan map is 2.95%, the total population deviation for the orange map is 3.50% and the total population deviation for the green map is 2.95%.
Attorney Kevin Shenkman sent a demand letter to the District, last fall, on behalf of his clients, the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project and its members who live within the District’s boundaries, alleging that Keppel’s at-large election system is racially polarized and dilutes the minority vote in violation of the California Voting Rights Act.
Under an at-large election system, all registered voters within the District’s boundaries vote for any candidate. With the switch to a by-trustee area election system, only those registered voters who live within the designated trustee area can vote for the candidate, who must also live in the area.
A second public hearing will be held, on Feb. 7. The map adoption hearing will be held on March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.