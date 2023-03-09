Keppel orange map

The orange draft map was unanimously selected by the Keppel Union School District Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting as part of the district’s impending transition to a by-trustee area election system.

 National Demographics Corp.

PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education selected the orange map option Tuesday night in unanimously approving a resolution to initiate a proposal to the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization for adoption of a by-trustee area election system.

The map selection is not final. The county committee will hold a public hearing on the proposed map and switch to a by-trustee area election system.

