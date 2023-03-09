PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education selected the orange map option Tuesday night in unanimously approving a resolution to initiate a proposal to the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization for adoption of a by-trustee area election system.
The map selection is not final. The county committee will hold a public hearing on the proposed map and switch to a by-trustee area election system.
The orange map option also sets the election sequencing schedule with the Trustee Area 4 seat currently held by Board President Waunette Cullors and the Trustee Area 5 seat held by Vice President Dominique Ballante up for election in November 2024.
The seats for Trustee Area 1 (Blanca Nava), Trustee Area 2 (Clerk Alma Rodriguez) and Trustee Area 5 (Andrew Ramirez) will be up for election in November 2026.
The Board held a public hearing on the proposed draft maps. No one addressed the Board.
The Board was initially split between the orange and tan maps. Cullors and Rodriguez favored the orange and Ballante and Ramirez favored the tan map.
“It’s evenly divided,” Rodriguez said.
“I also agree with orange,” Cullors said. “For me I think it’s just broken up better.”
Ballante said the tan map was more representative. Ramirez agreed.
The tan map option had Trustee Area 4 (Rodriguez) spanning the length of the district’s boundaries from east Palmdale to the San Bernardino County line. The boundary also touched on the borders for trustee areas 2, 4 and 5.
The boundaries would not be fair for a candidate running for Trustee Area 4, Cullors said.
