PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District’s new bus depot is complete.
The depot includes a large red bus barn with bus bays inside.
Lancaster-based Webb Builders Construction completed the project on Oct. 28. The total cost for the project was approximately $2.58 million.
Keppel trustees approved the notice of completion at Thursday’s meeting as part of the process to register the completion with Los Angeles County.
The depot, constructed at Antelope Elementary School at 100th Street East and Avenue S, was the passion of the late Superintendent Ruben Zepeda.
Zepeda died March 6 from a heart attack.
The late superintendent urged Keppel trustees to have the district establish its own student transportation service to save money. Keppel was previously part of the Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency’s Joint Powers Agreement.
“Just a great feeling to know that we’re here now,” Keppel Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas said at Thursday’s meeting.
Cardenas added the project is another part of Zepeda’s legacy.
Board President Dominique Ballante suggested the Board could possibly attach Zepeda’s name to the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.