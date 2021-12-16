PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education extended the District’s contract with human resources consultant Kathleen Sanchez until the District can hire a human resources director.
The extension is good from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022. The Board originally approved an agreement with Sanchez this past August. That agreement expires at the end of December.
“How long do we plan to have Mrs. Sanchez to stay on board our staff?” Board Vice President Dominique Ballante asked. “Do we know?”
Keppel Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas said the District has applicants for the open director of human resources position.
“We are whittling down that list and then when we come back in January, we will have interviews and it will be a three rounds of interviews,” Cardenas said. “We want to make sure we get the best-qualified candidate.”
In the meantime, Cardenas said they needed Sanchez to continue to support the District in its trajectory of hiring and a seamless process to support the District’s employees.
“I’m anticipating that we will have her provide some overlap with the new director just to make sure that we have our priority around what’s been done, what’s the next level of work and how to bring out that work into the future,” Cardenas said.
Sanchez’s fee is $1,000 per day for eight hours per day, 40 hours per week, to be prorated to reflect actual hours worked if less than eight hours.
The Board voted 4-0, with Trustee Jannie Dutton absent for the vote.
