PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved job descriptions for a social worker and for a preschool director at their Tuesday evening meeting.
The social and emotional learning specialist/social worker will work under the supervision of the assistant superintendent of Instructional Services. The employee will be responsible for providing support, therapy and educationally required counseling services to students to promote positive social skills, mental health and personal growth, according to the description.
The employee will identify emotional and social skills needs and encourage positive behavior through social/emotional training. The employee will support families and District staff by providing consultation, instruction, and group counseling activities in the area of mental health, according to the description.
The minimum experience required for a candidate is two years of experience providing psychological and/or social/emotional instruction or counseling services. Experience working with children in a special education program is also desirable.
The preschool director will also work under the supervision of the assistant superintendent of Instructional Services. The employee will be responsible for supervising, planning, coordinating and direction of the districtwide preschool program enrollment process, according to the description.
The employee will oversee the program management for children up to five years of age in both general education and special education preschool programs. The employee will also assume responsibility for the leadership of the preschool program, ensure compliance with county and state regulations, and oversee day-to-day functions of the program at all four school sites, according to the description.
The minimum experience for the position is three years of recent experience in education or early childhood education; administrative and/or child developmental program or related field; and at least one year experience in a Head Start state preschool and/or Los Angeles Universal Preschool program within the last five years.
