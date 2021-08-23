PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District trustees appointed Habib Tahmas as assistant superintendent of Business Services.
The Board voted 4-1 at the Aug. 17 meeting, with trustee Georgia Halliman dissenting.
The agreement is good from Aug. 18 to June 30, 2022. Tahmas will earn approximately $11,233 per month. The employment agreement includes a mileage stipend of $100 per month and a $500 certified public accountant stipend of $500 per year.
Tahmas joined Keppel in May 2020. He previously served as director of Business Services.
Keppel Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas thanked the Board for its support of Tahmas’ appointment.
“Mr. Tahmas has done an outstanding job in our District and has put into place both short and longterm plans to make sure that we can monitor all of our systems and operations. He’s ensured the consistent non-conflicting practices, applications and practices and continued refining our ways of working in the District,” Cardenas said.
Cardenas added Tahmas also assumes responsibility for the preparation and administration of the District budget.
“He directs all of this in collaboration with our department leaders and our site leaders and so we are so excited. I just wanted to say congratulations, Mr. Tahmas,” she said.
