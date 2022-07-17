PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas has three new cabinet members for the 2022-23 school year.
Keppel trustees ratified the appointments of Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Khai Nguyen and Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services Priya Darbari at the Tuesday meeting.
In addition, Sonia DeHay will serve as Director of Special Education.
“I’m excited to have three top-notch educational leaders join my administrative cabinet,” Cardenas said. “All three are new to Keppel and come with extensive leadership experience and certifications.”
Nguyen’s contract is good, from July 1 through June 30, 2023. He will be paid $133,695, based on Step 3 of the salary schedule for Executive Management.
He will also receive a mileage stipend of $100, per month, according to his contract.
He has served as a Chief Business Official in three organizations. He has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business, with an information technology concentration. His Chief Business Official certification is from the University of Southern California, according to a bio provided by Cardenas.
Darbari’s contract is also good, from July 1 through June 30, 2023. She will also be paid $133,695 and receive a mileage stipend of $100, per month, according to her contract.
“Darbari joins our team as Keppel’s assistant superintendent of Instructional Services and her experience includes teaching at the elementary and high-school level, serving as a school principal, and director of curriculum,” Cardenas wrote in an email. “She has two bachelor’s degrees and her master’s degree is in educational leadership.”
DeHay has been an elementary teacher, program specialist and a principal in two districts. She has a bachelor’s degree, two master’s degrees (one in special education and one in leadership and administration) and a doctorate in organizational leadership.
“All three will contribute greatly as engaged, committed, and enthusiastic members of my IPT, the Infinite Possibilities Team, because the Keppel Union School District is “Opening Doors to a World of Infinite Possibilities” for our learning community,” Cardenas wrote.
The Board previously approved the appointment of Terry Walker as assistant superintendent of Human Resources, dropping the interim from her title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.