LITTLEROCK — Keppel Union School District celebrated more than one million meals served since the COVID-19 pandemic closed school campuses last March during Wednesday morning’s curbside meal pickup at Antelope Elementary School with confetti, balloons, and special treats.
“We are celebrating the entire Keppel District at this school,” Keppel Child Nutrition Services Director Lilian Arreguin said.
District and school staff selected three families to single out for a shower of confetti after they stopped their vehicle to pick up the food to celebrate the millionth meal served.
Wanda Klein was surprised when school and District employees asked her to park her vehicle over to the side when she stopped to pick up school meals for her family. In addition to the meals, Klein received a case of Pop-tarts, granola bars, potatoes, salad and apples.
“When they said, ‘Come we’ve got a surprise for you,’ I hope that they don’t have me on TV,” Klein said. “That’s my birthday gift; I’ll be 82 next month.”
District administrators chose Antelope Elementary on 100th Street East and Avenue S because it is what Arreguin called a transformational school. The campus serves about 267 students.
When the COVID-19 pandemic closed school campuses last March 16, students and teachers shifted to distance learning. But students still needed to be fed. The California Department of Education allowed Districts under school closure to provide meals through its seamless feeding option typically reserved for summer feeding.
“We can serve 18 and under; we’re serving more of the community than sometimes even Gibson (Elementary) does,” Arreguin said. “People just want to come here, and that’s amazing.”
Antelope Elementary distributes food between 10:30 and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except during holidays and
“We get kids from Alpine, from Keppel, from Pearblossom,” Antelope Elementary cafeteria manager Deborah Gardner said.
Since they started the curbside pickup, Gardner said they have gotten to know their students’ families, too.
“We get to hear how they feel about everything,” Gardner said. “The kids don’t get out at all except when they come see us. We get to see the kids; we get to talk to them. They get excited when they can say hi.”
They also make the drive-thru meals fun for families.
“We dress silly; we had pajama day the other day,” Arreguin said. “We have crazy sock days, we have crazy hat days. For Halloween we were all dressed up in costumes at every school and we gave boo bags away to the kids.”
Wednesday was mustache day. Staff members pasted mustaches on their face masks. Some employees wore Dr. Seuss T-shirts and the red and white top hat associated with the “Cat in the Hat” in honor of Read Across America week. A computer set up near a shade structure, which almost blew over in the wind, played songs from “Suessical the Musical.”
Principal Rhonda Dennis said students also wore mustaches in their Zoom classes.
“It’s fun,” Dennis said.
Keppel serves hot meals each weekday. Arreguin said participation in the curbside food service has increased.
“We’re just making it fun for the kids,’ Arreguin said.
On Wednesday, families received lunch, dinner, a snack,and breakfast for today. Students also received workshop kits donated by The Home Depot to make a cardboard soccer game, locker, or crane. Beginning Friday the District will pass out five-pound bag of potatoes and a five-pound mixed bag of apples and oranges.
Keppel trustee Georgia Halliman praised the child nutrition staff for their hard work during the pandemic.
“We closed school on Friday in March and they were out there Monday on the sidewalk feeding our kids. They haven’t stopped,” Halliman said.
Keppel has about 2,800 students districtwide.
“It’s been a blessing and our community really needed it,” Halliman said.
Halliman added Keppel’s teachers are also doing their part to keep students excited about school with things such as crazy
