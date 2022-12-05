PEARBLOSSOM — Parent Blanca Nava and parent advocate Ana Quiles each gained one vote in the most recent update in the race for the third seat on Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education.
Nava remained ahead of Quiles by three votes.
As of Friday, Nava had 1,194 votes or 17.85% and Quiles had 1,191 votes or 17.80%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
The Registrar-Recorder did not post an update by press time on the estimated number of outstanding ballots to be processed countywide.
The final ballot count update is scheduled for Monday when the Registrar-Recorder is set to certify the election results.
It is not known if there are any ballots remaining to be counted in the Keppel race.
The top vote-getter was Andrew Ramirez with 1,637 votes or 24.47%. Alma Rodriguez gained one vote for a total of 1,585 votes or 23.69%. Incumbent Georgia Halliman was in fifth place with 1,083 votes, or 16.19%.
