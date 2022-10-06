PEARBLOSSOM — The Keppel Union School District will purchase two passenger transit vans to provide transportation services for special education students and other uses, for a cost not to exceed $96,000.

Keppel, like other districts across the state and nation, has a shortage of bus drivers. When more than half of the district’s Transportation Department became ill, that led to delays and created a challenge picking up and dropping off students to and from school, according to a memo from Khai Nguyen, assistant superintendent of Business Services.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.