PEARBLOSSOM — The Keppel Union School District will purchase two passenger transit vans to provide transportation services for special education students and other uses, for a cost not to exceed $96,000.
Keppel, like other districts across the state and nation, has a shortage of bus drivers. When more than half of the district’s Transportation Department became ill, that led to delays and created a challenge picking up and dropping off students to and from school, according to a memo from Khai Nguyen, assistant superintendent of Business Services.
Some special needs students spent up to two hours on buses, according to a report at the Sept. 20 Board of Education meeting. Students were also picked up and dropped off late to and from school sites, due to the driver shortage.
The two passenger/transit vans can hold up to 10 students each. District employees with a Class C driver’s license can drive the vans to pick up and drop off students, thereby reducing the possibility of delays for high needs students, the memo said.
Keppel trustees considered two options: purchase two passenger/transit vans for a cost not to exceed $96,000, or three vans for a cost not to exceed $144,000.
Keppel Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas recommended the Board opt for Option A, the two passenger vans.
“Although it would always be great to have more than less, I think what our immediate needs are for supporting the transportation division would be to ask for the two vans,” she said.
The Board unanimously approved the purchase for two vans.
“Two new vans, woo hoo,” Board President Waunette Cullors declared after the vote.
She added a special comment for Transportation Director Xochitl Mendez, who requested the vans at the Sept. 20 meeting.
“Mrs. Mendez, we got you two vans,” Cullors said.
