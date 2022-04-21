PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District will raise substitute teacher pay more than 40% starting, next month, in response to a shortage of substitute teachers and competition from neighboring districts.
“With the pandemic and increase in inflation, this decline has become worse,” a memo from Keppel Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas said to the Board.
“There are many days in which the schools have many unfilled substitute teaching positions, and this is complicated by having multiple unfilled positions across schools on the same day throughout the district,” Cardenas wrote.
The new pay rate for substitute teachers will take effect, May 1.
The daily substitute teacher pay rate for kindergarten through sixth-grade classes will be $265, up from $180. The daily pay rate for seventh- and eighth-grade classes and Keppel Academy will increase to $275, up from $190 a day.
Long-term pay will increase to $290 a day.
The District will add a new tier for retired teachers. Retired Keppel teachers can earn $310 a day, or $325 a day for long-term assignments.
Keppel trustees unanimously approved the new pay rates, Tuesday night.
Teachers have become Mobsters (most not all), Dope Fiends, and Woke Weasels with an agenda (that does NOT include educating your child). I would at-home school my child, if I could not afford private school.
