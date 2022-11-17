Keppel trustee areas

This map shows Keppel Union School District’s population density as part of a discussion for the District’s transition to a by-trustee area election system. At least 275 districts around the state have made such a move.

 Map courtesy of National Demographics Corp.

PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District has joined a long list of jurisdictions, including at least 275 school districts in the state, having switched or in the process of switching to a by-trustee area election system as a result of the California Voting Rights Act, which prohibits at-large election systems that result in “racially polarized voting.”

Attorney Kevin Shenkman sent a demand letter to the District on behalf of his clients, the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project and its members who live within the District’s boundaries, alleging that Keppel’s at-large election system is racially polarized and dilutes the minority vote in violation of the California Voting Rights Act.

