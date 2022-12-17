Obit Ken Balcomb

Ken Balcomb, senior scientist at the Center for Whale Research (CWR), talks about the declining population of endangered orcas that frequent Washington state waters during a news conference, in 2016, in Seattle. Balcomb, a pioneering whale researcher who devoted the past five decades to studying the Pacific Northwest’s charismatic and endangered orcas, died, Thursday, according to the organization he founded. He was 82.

 Elaine Thompson/AP Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — Ken Balcomb, a researcher who spent nearly five decades studying the Pacific Northwest’s charismatic and endangered killer whales — and whose findings helped end their capture for display at marine parks, in the 1970s — died, Thursday, following an illness. He was 82.

Balcomb died surrounded by friends and family at a ranch on the Olympic Peninsula’s Elwha River, according to the Center for Whale Research, the organization he founded. The center bought the property, two years ago, to protect spawning grounds of Chinook salmon, which is prime food for orcas.

