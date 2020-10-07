LANCASTER — Abigail “Abby” Kelly completed her Girl Scout Gold Award project last week, after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it for several months.
The SOAR High School sophomore built a library for Valley Oasis’ domestic violence shelter. She built a large black bookcase and filled each of its five shelves with books. She constructed and installed bookshelves in another room and filled those with books. She also donated one bookcase she had, which she also filled with books.
Kelly used materials donated by Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Lancaster, for the bookshelves and the bookcase. She completed all of the work on Oct. 2. Her mentor C.J. Bixby, a NASA engineer, helped her build the bookshelves.
“It went really great,” Kelly said. “Everyone was really helpful in getting the books in and getting them set up, putting the bookshelves up too.”
She received many book donations and also purchased books through the nonprofit First Book Marketplace. First Book sells pallets of unsold new books for the cost of shipping.
Kelly previously donated about 2,000 books to Keppel Union School District. She also donated about 200 books to Antelope Valley Chevrolet and the Project Hope Backpack Giveaway.
“They said they wanted whatever we could give them, so we brought them every single book that we had left, which was about 8,000 books, ranging from ages infant to adult,” Kelly said.
The overflow books will be stored in an extra room.
Shelter supervisor Daniela Luna said Kelly first contacted the shelter in March about one week before the pandemic shut down the state.
“It was quite a journey for her,” she said. “She had everything planned, everything set and then COVID hit. She overcame all her obstacles. It was amazing and everything looks so great.”
Kelly painted the large black bookcase in the main room so children can write on it with chalk. Staff can also leave messages for children.
“Her attention to detail was just incredible,” Luna said. “She could have just painted it black.”
Kelly put a spinning bookcase in the baby room and placed stuffed animals on top, to make it more warm and welcoming. The three shelves filled with book collections and chapter books are in the teen room.
“It’s been a big hit,” Luna said.
Prior to Kelly’s intervention, the shelter had a small, makeshift bookcase. Luna said they will now be able to provide books for the community, including past clients and those who use different Valley Oasis services.
“It’s going to be a ripple in the community because we do follow-ups with children that have been through the program,” Luna said. “It’s going to be something where we can say, ‘Hey, we have books for you guys.’”
They will be able to encourage a love for reading in children.
“The children that are here, sometimes they leave their homes with just the clothes on their back,” Luna said. “It is one of those things where, guess what, you had that Harry Potter book? You’re not going to have anymore because you had to leave it behind. To be able to bring that full circle for them is just amazing, to give them that comfort. That is what Abby has allowed us to do with her project, is to really just bring it back for them.”
The project will also help them plant the seed for a lifetime of reading for children of all ages, who might never have had access to books.
“She’s just allowed us to bring hope to the kids and to really spread some magic,” Luna said.
Kelly also wanted to make sure every child at the shelter can celebrate his or her birthday, so she made parties in a bag, to include all the essentials for a party. She designed and made 12 birthday T-shirts so every child could pick a birthday shirt. A cricut maker and a heat press were used to make the shirts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.