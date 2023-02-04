PALMDALE — Palmdale Water District Director Scott Kellerman will hold his first Coffee with a PWD Director from 9 to 11 a.m., on Feb. 15, at Starbucks, 1763 East Palmdale Blvd.
Customers are invited to join him for a free cup of coffee and ask water-related questions of the director, who represents customers in District 1.
“I am looking forward to my first coffee event and meeting the ratepayers,” Kellerman said. “This will be a great way to have one-on-one conversations about water.”
PWD holds regular coffee events with members of its Board of Directors to give customers the opportunity to get to know their representatives in a casual environment.
Those who attend will also receive a free PWD coffee mug.
Kellerman joined the Board, in April, when he was appointed to fill the vacancy created when former director Amberrose Merino resigned when she moved out of state.
He then ran in the November election, for the remaining two years in the term. He was unopposed and will continue to serve at least until 2024.
Kellerman is part-owner of Antelope Valley Harley-Davidson and a 15-year Board member of the Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Boosters.
Division 1 is an area that roughly borders Avenue P to the north, Avenue R to the south, 35th Street to the east, and Highway 14 to the west. It also includes the area bordered by Avenue O-12, Avenue N and 10th and 20th streets west.
