PALMDALE — Palmdale Water District Director Scott Kellerman will hold his first Coffee with a PWD Director from 9 to 11 a.m., on Feb. 15, at Starbucks, 1763 East Palmdale Blvd.

Customers are invited to join him for a free cup of coffee and ask water-related questions of the director, who represents customers in District 1.

